Dimension Data Namibia receives CISCO accolade

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Dimension Data (DD), a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, a major player in the local information and communications technology (ICT) solutions market, focusing on systems integration for business clients in the country, has been recognized and celebrated as one of the most impactful players in the sector by the worldwide leader in IT and networking, CISCO.

Recognized as one of the top 100 players in the field of ICT, out of 65,000 partners worldwide, DD was awarded the ‘CISCO Winners Circle’ Award for 2017 – the same accolade they received from CISCO in 2015.

DD Managing Director, Rowan Kleintjes, said: “We are recognized this year as leading the mid-market performance in Namibia for overachieving on the targets CISCO set out. Winners will receive their awards at an international event in Cape Town later this year, at a prestigious gala dinner, and network with the executives of CISCO. Partners from all around the world are recognized for their contribution and performance in their respective markets. We are indeed honoured to receive this award, despite a challenging economic climate for mid-market. This achievement is simply testament to the great team spirit at Dimension Data and the outstanding services delivered.”

This year Dimension Data Namibia, according to Kleintjes, registered to take part in the Partner Plus FY17 program from CISCO which is built for channel partners with a holistic framework of ‘accelerators’ that enhance the partner’s sales, marketing and technical capabilities, whilst offering commercial rewards for growth, and lead generation in the local markets.

Companies that reach their goals are eligible for the ‘Winners Circle’ events, which happen annually. The Dimension Data group won 24 CISCO awards – more than any other partner in the industry, in Dallas Texas about two weeks ago.

CISCO is a technology vendor listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that recognizes the contributions of IT companies to the sector at large, and annually awards those that make a difference, and achieves outstanding results.

Kleintjes said: “Being recognized internationally definitely makes us really proud. It shows we are doing the right things in Namibia. We can be very proud of our people because without the team and their hard work this would not have been possible.”

According to O&L’s Manager: Group Information Systems, Rainer Rusch, DD always pursues being ahead of the game. “With the ever-evolving IT sector and digital sphere, it is critical that businesses be aware of the developments that could either make or break them, depending on how they react. And, DD does an excellent job in its contribution to keeping Namibia and its business fraternity aware, and of course using their exceptional expertise to help companies get where they need to be.”