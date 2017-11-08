Youth organisation to launch at the coast

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The newly established Lifetime Difference Youth Association (LDYA) by vibrant young Namibians, envisions making a difference in the lives of less privileged youth and will officially be launched in Swakopmund in the Erongo Region on November 18.

The LDYA was founded in May to assist young Namibians in different socio-economic and cultural fields. The organisation is the initiative of young Namibians, aimed at assisting the youth to meet their goals by empowering them in creating better employment opportunities and thereby bringing about a better world for themselves and their communities.

“We are committed to supporting the wellness of young people and empowering them to create a better world for themselves and their communities,” says Venee Mieze, executive chairperson of the organisation, adding that they work with educators, experts on youth matters, young people, local and national organisations striving to empower young people, to create a safe, welcoming and empowering environments – from classrooms to grassroots communities.

The organisation also aims at providing the youth with genuine opportunities, quality resources and platforms to make their voices heard. The launch will take place at the Ministry of Fisheries auditorium at the National Aquarium.

The president of the organisation, Edison Kaloko Uapingene; LDYA advisory council chairperson James Uerikua and Swakopmund Councillor Elise Hangura are among the invited guests to motivate the youth. The event is aimed at meeting new members in other towns.

Erongo Governor Cleophas Mutjavikua is expected to be the keynote speaker. Mieze says the launch will end with a year-end function party at Mile 4, which will also provide the youth with an opportunity to mingle, network and jointly tackle issues affecting them.