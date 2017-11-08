Rammies, Reds go down memory lane… Eight days left before old foes turn back the clock

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Exactly forty years ago, two of the country’s most recognizable football clubs, Katutura glamour football club African Stars and cross-town rivals Ramblers, locked horns in the final of the inauguration edition of the coveted Mainstay Cup final at the packed to rafters Windhoek Showgrounds in November 1977.

The Oscar Mengo-inspired red-hot Stars emerged victorious via a 2-0 victory with Mengo and strongly built Congolese refugee, one Zenga Dodo, registering their names on the scoresheet in an exciting final where no quarter was asked nor given.

As if this were not enough the two giants were to contest the final of the maiden edition of the multi-racial national football league after both teams ended first and second respectively in the highly competitive Central Football League (CFA).

The Bobby Cradock-inspired Ramblers outfit edged ahead of second placed Stars to claim the title in the CFA as both teams earned automatic qualification to the national playoffs.

Once again, the Katutura giants, mentored by shrewd German national Dieter Widmann, had the better of the proceedings – coming out tops against their technically more superior opponents in a tightly contested final at what has become their fortress, the Windhoek Showgrounds.

Both teams had contrasting styles with Ramblers playing a more direct game with lots of emphasis placed on wing play, while Stars depended heavily on natural skill and incredible speed, complemented by the amazing dribbling skills and defence-splitting passes from the educated deadly boot of the slippery ‘Silver Fox’ (Mengo).

For Ramblers, the hippy look-alike ball-playing central centre back, Bobby Craddock, a good reader of the game, stood head and shoulders above his peers with his unbelievable, intelligent play and heading ability second to none.

Sadly, the following squad members have all taken a bow from the game of life: Merino Kandonga, Kaika Kuzee, Ben Kauejao, Zecca (Angolan refugee), Nicky Kajau (goalie), Kaputji Kuhanga and Jacob ‘Soetman’ Kaune (African Stars), Uwe Ahrens, Herbert ‘Shorty’ Lohmeir and Don Corbett (Ramblers).