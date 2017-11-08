Namibian in court over US$47,000

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Police in Ohangwena Region are in search of a partner of a helmsman who was recently found illegally crossing the border from Angola into Namibia while in possession of US$47,000, the equivalent of N$658,000.

Lot Ingamuuya Shipaxu who is a professional helmsman employed on one of the vessels on the Namibian seas, and another unidentified man, were allegedly found crossing the border at an ungazetted point from Angola into Namibia.

When questioned by the police, Shipaxu could not produce legal documents or a passport allowing him from Angola into Namibia.

Upon inspection, police discovered a bag of US$47,000 in their possession.

Shipaxu was arrested but his partner fled. Police are now searching for the second suspect.

According to Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi of the Namibian Police Public Relations Unit, the American currency found with Shipaxu has been sent to the forensic laboratory to determine if it is genuine or fake money.

Kanguatjivi could not reveal if the second suspect is known or not known.

Shipaxu has since appeared in the Eenhana Magistrate’s Court where he was denied bail. His case was postponed to November 22.