Namibia Breweries to build N$27 million depot in Walvis Bay

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-In line with its vision of “being the most progressive and inspiring company” as well as “creating amazing experiences with enduring impact” for its customers, consumers and employees, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) has announced the construction of its new coastal depot in Walvis Bay.

At the ground-breaking ceremony that took place last week Friday, Managing Director of NBL, Wessie van der Westhuizen, said the new depot to be constructed serves as an imminent relocation of its coastal depot from Swakopmund to Walvis Bay.

He added: “The current property used in Swakopmund for distribution services used to serve as the Old Hansa Breweries until 2003 when the facility was closed. While all brewing and packaging equipment have been removed, a portion of the erf and buildings are currently being used for warehousing, admin and distribution services, with limited repair and maintenance services.”

“The current deteriorating condition resulted in enquiries and concerns raised by the local community and municipal council. After much deliberations and extensive discussions pertaining to the deteriorating condition of the existing building that posed major health and safety risks for our employees, customers and clients, and in line with our vision of ‘being the most progressive and inspiring company’ as well as ‘creating amazing experiences with enduring impact’, a decision was reached to identify a new allocation for our coastal depot that would also complement the future economic growth in the harbour town.”

The construction of the new depot will cost N$27 million (including the purchase of the new erven 5198 and 5203 in Extension 14, Walvis Bay), and is expected to be completed towards the end of 2018.

While Van der Westhuizen expressed excitement over the new depot, he stressed that this facility will be world-class, with a very pleasant and safe working environment.

“Health and safety precautions are critical to the future of any organization. These are elements that should be taken seriously and nurtured through appreciation for both the employee and the customer, for they are our most valued assets.”

Van der Westhuizen also highlighted the strong presence of the O&L Group at the coast, which includes the recently opened Pick n Pay (PnP) store at the new Dunes Mall, the Strand Hotel Swakopmund in Swakopmund, Kraatz at Walvis Bay, Hangana Seafood at Walvis Bay, and also NBL’s micro-brewery situated at the Brewer & Butcher Restaurant in the Strand Hotel Swakopmund.