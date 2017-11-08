Mouth-watering bouts on boxing menu … ‘Desert Storm’ ready to ruffle feathers

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia’s award-winning boxing promoter, Nestor Tobias from the revered MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions stable, has lined up a pair of title bouts to give boxing fans a well- deserved Christmas gift.

The boxing bonanza, titled ‘Desert Storm in Action’, sees the country’s most exciting talent in action on the 2nd of next month at the Windhoek Country Club.

WBO Africa featherweight champion, ranked at number #3 in world boxing, Sakaria ‘Desert Storm’ Lukas, will defend his precious belt against challenger Diethebe Tello.

The latter is the current WBA Pan-African featherweight champion, which makes an interesting clash of the titans between two powerful continental champions.

The Namibian is undefeated in 20 fights while Tello boasts a patchy resume of 27 fights with 7 losses.

In the main under card, Jeremiah ‘No Respect’ Nakathila defends his WBO Africa junior lightweight title against Sibusiso Zingange from South Africa.

Nakathila is currently rated #9 by the WBO in the junior lightweight division and remains a top prospect. Zingange is the incumbent African Union Boxing (ABU) junior lightweight champion.

Nakathila boasts an impressive record of 14 fights accompanied by only one defeat while Zingange comes in with a record of 13 fights, 11 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw.

Tobias announced the upcoming exciting boxing card, saying this is an event not to be missed, serving as a perfect Christmas bonus for boxing fans in appreciation of their support for the entire year under review.

“This is definitely the night of champions – Lukas facing a fellow champion while Nakathila faces another champion. These fights will be tough and the kind of fights we want to showcase to our fans – exciting, nail-biting and entertaining,” boasted bro Sunshine

According to Tobias, his stable will also celebrate their recent WBO Best Africa Promoter Award with the fans on the boxing night – hence the theme ‘Celebrating Boxing Excellence’.

“We are nothing without our fans, and this fight is therefore in celebration of their unwavering support, because their excellence rubs off on us, something we will never take for granted,” delighted Tobias.

The bonanza is promoted by the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy and sponsored by the undisputed pound for pound sponsor of the century and leading telecommunications company, MTC.

VIP tables sell for N$10,000 per table while general tickets are up at N$200 per person. Tickets are available from Computicket and can also be obtained from the MTC Nestor Sunshine boxing office or Antonio’s Art shop in Post Street Mall.

The event sees eight other exciting under cards in action as listed below:

1. WBO Africa Featherweight 12 Rounds

Sakaria “Desert Storm” Lukas v/s Tello Dithebe (RSA)

20f 20w 27f 20 w 7l

2. WBO Africa Junior Lightweight 12 Rounds

Jeremiah “No Respect” Nakathila v/s Sibusiso Zingange (RSA)

3. Lightweight 4 Rounds

Harry Simon Junior v/s Sackaria Sheehama

3f 3w Pro debut

4. Featherweight 6 Rounds

Timoteus “Remember” Shuulula v/s Niikoti Johannes

11f 10w 1l 8f 3w 3l 3d

5. Junior Middleweight

Max Iipinge v/s December Nuuyoma

2f 1w 1l 3f 3l

6. Bantamweight 4 Rounds

Andreas Amupolo v/s Frans Nanda

4f 1w 2d 1l Pro debut

7. Welterweight 4 Rounds

Charles Shinima v/s Jason Mashala

3f 3w 6f 1w 4l 1d

8. Flyweight 4 Rounds

Jacob “Ja-Ja v/s Salatiel Moses

7f 6w 1l 1d 2f 1l 1d

9. Bantamweight 4 Rounds

Andreas Mwenyo v/s Jamba Gabriel

1f 1l Pro debut

10. Bantamweight 4 Rounds

Nghitumbwa Filipus v/s TBA

3f 3w