Headway Consulting builds local ICT capacity locally

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Despite not being as highly advanced and battling the digital divide, Namibia is very much on its way to also becoming a technology-driven country.

This brings with it challenges, opportunities but also threats. If ICT services, business automation and technological advancements are not managed properly it can lead to the breakdown of the ICT hardware and processes, incurring downtime for the organisation and to a severe loss of turnover.

Not to mention that if certain rules and regulations are not in place, adhered and kept up to date; organisation may even be breaking national, regional and even international laws.

When your company or organisation grows and it starts scaling up, its ICT services also need to grow, but in a manageable and economically viable way. Headway Consulting, based in Windhoek, and a truly Namibian company assists with this.

The company provides IT consultancy services to the corporate world, offering advisory services in IT governance in accordance with international best practise frameworks, such as COBIT (Control Objectives for Information and Related Technologies) and ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library).

Compliance has become essential for companies if they want to successfully operate and or even be considered for certain tenders and contracts.

Most people running a car dealership, a large fishing enterprise or a series of restaurants have never heard of these ‘Best Practises’, but it is essential that they are adhered to. So, whilst companies and organisations focus on their core business and offerings, Headway Consulting takes care of the whole back-office processes of the organisation.

“Headway is completely product agnostic and can therefore choose the best tailor-made solution without having to worry about using their own specific partners when providing solutions.

“This ensures that our advisory and consultancy services are objective and purely driven by what is best for our customers, taking into consideration functionality, practicality and cost,” managing director Jan Coetzee said.

Headway has completed projects not just in Namibia, but all over the African continent, including as far afield as Kenya. With its proven track record and highly skilled, locally trained professionals, Headway is truly the embodiment of the knowledge-based society that Namibia is striving to become.

“We believe that if all players in our market can contribute to this cause, we will be able to build a skilled resource pool for the benefit of the entire industry. IT should serve as an enabler to all businesses and organisation in Namibia” Coetzee said.