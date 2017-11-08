Enduro riders honoured in fine style

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The exciting annual Bank Windhoek National Enduro Championship concluded recently after seven events, packed with spectacular racing and excitement.

Overall winners in their respective categories were officially unveiled by the Namibian Enduro Club during a glittering function at Farm Elisenheim, north-east of Windhoek, last weekend, with a sum of N$20,000 in prize money at stake for the various winners.

This year’s National Enduro Championship 2017 attracted both female and male riders in seven different classes, ranging from the national classes for professionals up to the Development Class for young beginners – thus enabling all Enduro enthusiasts to join the action.

The series took place at Omakwara, Lichtenstein, Otjihase, Abbabis, Uis and Elisenheim with a total of 113 motorbike and quad riders taking part in the events, from 9 to 55-year-old participants, which saw an average of 59 riders entering per event.

This year’s national motorbike champion in the Open Motorbikes Class, Henner Rusch, received the first place trophy, sponsored by CBT Racing – securing his 5th consecutive championship title, ahead of Marcel Henle (KTM) and Corne Visser (Sherco) in third.

Henle and Rusch had very close battles throughout the year and Henle will be eyeing the 2018 Championship while Visser, who finished 4th last year, stepped up this year chasing the other two title contenders.

The senior national motorbike championship trophy, sponsored by Leath, went to Jörn Greiter (KTM), followed by Werner Wiese (KTM) and Dave Brown (KTM).

The “Best Motorbike Rider” title award deservedly went to Greiter, who had an exceptional season, managing to win six of seven events and therefore scoring the most championship points in the national championships.

The Namibian Quad Championship consists of two classes, i.e. the open quads and the ladies quads.

The ladies class championship title and trophy, sponsored by Steel Force, went to Shannon Rowland (Honda) who won three of seven events and defended last year’s title.

The quads Open Class Championship trophy sponsored by Victoria Pharmacy went to JL Oppermann (Honda) who dominated the season.

His hottest contender, Gary Rowland (Honda) – winner at Uis – finished second ahead of Abner Abner who remarkably finished third in his first season. The best quad rider of the year title went to JL Oppermann too.

The Clubman’s Class trophies, sponsored by Namibia Lubricants/Fuchs Oil, went to riders aspiring to join the national class. Twenty-eight riders competed in 2017 and Juergen Gladis (KTM) repeated his 2016 championship title by winning three events and gaining 124 championship points.

Second place went to Wayne Schablinski (KTM), while 13-year-old talent Lenny Bagwitz (KTM) finished third.

The off-road bikes class was very popular in 2017, with 35 entries, and another youngster, 12-year-old talent Keanu Weber-Trianus riding a KTM SX 85, deservedly took the championship title and trophy sponsored by Kaleidoscope Marketing.

He was also awarded the “Most Improved Rider of the Year” award for his development. Teddy Kausch (KTM) impressed with three victories during the season and finished second overall. Jaco Husselmann (Sherco) finished third and received the “Motorbike Rookie of the Year” award for his performance this season.

The Development Class saw 10 junior beginners compete during the year, and the champions were awarded trophies sponsored by Premier Insurance Brokers.

All riders gained valuable experience and Dylan Hilfiker (KTM) emerged as champion, winning four of seven events and accumulating a total of 114 championship points.

Second place went to Levin Quinger (KTM) while André Barnard (KTM) finished third overall.

The Namibian Enduro Club extended best wishes to Marcel Henle, who will participate and represent the club and Namibia internationally at the prestigious Roof of Africa event in Lesotho end of November.

Henle will be competing against the best riders in the world in the Gold Class.

Enduro sport has become highly competitive over the last few years in Namibia, also due to the excellent support provided by Bank Windhoek since 2011.

The Namibian Enduro Club invites sponsors to contact the chairman to become main sponsors of the championship 2018. For more information please consult the Namibian Enduro Club website www.namibianenduro.com where contact details can be found.