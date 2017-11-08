Delegate dies at traditional conference in Rundu

John Muyamba

Rundu-A member of the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority who was attending the annual traditional authorities meeting being held here in Rundu, Kavango East Region, was found dead in a hotel room on Monday morning.

The deceased, who died while on duty in Rundu, was identified as 65-year-old Hange Alpheus Katutura, a resident of Gobabis in Omaheke Region and a member of the Ovambanderu Traditional Authority.

According to the police the cause of death is still unknown and the post-mortem is still to be conducted.

“No foul play was suspected. A doctor’s prescription was found in the deceased’s bag and it is alleged the deceased was sick or on treatment prior to his death. We found some medication in the room. He went to bed and never woke up,” said the Kavango East crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Bob Kanyetu.