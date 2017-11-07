Victory Race concludes with a bang

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The decisive final leg of the Old Mutual Victory Race Series was concluded at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek recently.

Since its inception in Mariental way back in 2000, the Victory Race Series have grown in leaps and bounds over the past 17 years, attracting athletes from all walks of life ranging from aspiring leisure runners willing to enhance their performance to the more serious road runners who aims to qualify for renowned endurance races internationally.

“With about 3,000 athletes and school learners participating in total this year, the Victory Race Series remain a significant vehicle for the Old Mutual Foundation to enable positive futures in various communities of our country”, said Mauriza Fredericks, communication and transformation manager at Old Mutual.

Together with partnering sponsors, Coca–Cola Namibia Bottling Company and Business Connexion, Old Mutual Foundation allocated N$1 million towards the hosting of the event.

Incentives in the form of regional race and series prizes were offered in hard cash, whilst schools and Paralympic organisations with the most entries, received photocopy machines in each region.

Other features of the series included bonus prizes, a full sponsorship to the prestigious Two Oceans Marathon for the top male and female athletes in both the 21km race and two junior sports development bursaries for learners.

In order to create an equal platform for a diverse group of competitors, the track categories were divided into Severe Disability, Disability, 5-km, 21-km and accommodated entrants from under 15 years of age to veterans (50 years and older).

The Victory Race series was hosted in three other major regions in Namibia:

Oshana: Oshakati – 10 June 2017

//Karas: Keetmanshoop – 08 July 2017

Erongo: Swakopmund – 29 July 2017

The contest has attracted well-known local long-distance runners over the years, such as Luketz Swartbooi, Reinold Ita, Willem Rooi, Ruben Indongo. Joseph Tjituka and Elizabeth Monghudi,to mention but a few. Old-time campaigners Simon Paulus, Roden Gudus Gustav and Johannes Skrywer were also chief beneficiaries of the sport bursary scheme.