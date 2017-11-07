New British high commissioner to Namibia announced

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Kate Airey OBE (Order of the British Empire) has been appointed British High Commissioner to Namibia. She will replace current high commissioner, Jo Lomas, who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment

Airey, who has worked in African countries such as Nigeria and Sierra Leone, will take up her appointment during January 2018.

Lomas was appointed as high commissioner to Namibia in November 2015. She said at the time: “My objectives are to support the government and people of Namibia in increasing economic growth in order to support Namibia’s anti-poverty plans. I also want to support the President’s [Hage Geingob] openness and transparency agenda which is important for good governance and a strong business climate.”