Namibian cyberspace highly vulnerable – Katjavivi

Windhoek-Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Peter Katjavivi, has urged fellow parliamentarians to expedite the process of enacting a law dealing with cybercrime as Namibia continues to rapidly embrace information and communication technology.

Katjavivi was speaking at the official opening of the one-day cyber security conference for members of parliament in Windhoek yesterday.

The conference was the brainchild of the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in collaboration with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Communication Technology and Innovation.

The gathering that brought together lawmakers and industry experts was intended to capacitate lawmakers on the technical subject of cyberspace, a global trend that not only comes with unlimited opportunities but also presents global threats such as cybercrimes.

According to Katjavivi, Namibia is not an exception. “Our Namibian cyberspace is highly vulnerable to cyber threats and attacks. These types of cybercrimes can range from financial fraud, cyber bullying, hacking and child pornography among many others,” noted the Speaker.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Communication Technology and Innovation, Faustina Caley, added that the conference took place at an opportune time when parliament is expected to debate the electronic transaction and cybercrime bill that is in the process of being finalized.

The bill will target online child pornography, among other cybercrimes.

