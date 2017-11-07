MVA board should be proactive – !Naruseb

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-Minister of Works and Transport Alpheus !Naruseb has urged the newly appointed board members of the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund to approach their responsibilities with innovation in order to be proactive.

!Naruseb also pointed out that it is not a very good distinction for the country to be known globally as having such a high number of road crashes.

“Proactivity should be the name of the game. We have many accidents and incidents. We must try to find a way as a nation to deal with it. Efforts should be embarked upon to improve the status of a victim of an accident. Some become wheelchair-bound and it is MVA’s responsibility as per their mandate to do what they are able to do to mitigate their (victim’s and surviving victim’s families) lives for them to be able to continue with their lives,” said !Naruseb.

He made the remarks when he handed over appointment letters to five MVA board members who will serve for the next three years.

The board chairperson is Dr Shitaleni Chocky Herman, with Saima Nambinga, Pendapala Nakathingo, Ambrosius Tierspoor and Ailly Titus.

!Naruseb noted that in the interest of gender sensitivity a woman has to be identified to serve as a board vice-chairperson.

The minister added that he believed that with the expertise the board is sitting with, it eventually will go a long way in assisting citizens and dealing with the situation that confronts the country.

With the festive season around the corner the works and transport minister urged the board to be ready to deal with the situation that will be happening on national roads.