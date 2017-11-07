Major surprises at Bank Windhoek national fistball trophy

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup played at the Cohen Fistball Club fields last weekend delivered a horde of major surprises characterized by the tourney’s SKW 2 victory in the A category, whilst SFC 2 claimed top honours in the B category.

The first two matches of the day turned things around as SKW 1, who secured the championship in the National A League a month ago, lost to their second strings, the National B League champions SKW 2, and CFC 1 narrowly prevailed against their club reserves CFC 2 winning by one point.

SKW 1 in turn ran out winners against the Scheinheiligen and CFC 2 but was under tremendous pressure against CFC 1 before preserving a chance for the final because only the top two teams, after the preliminary round, could reach the final.

In this particular match, the hosts started better but lost their lead due to schoolboy errors committed at the service.

“Imawida” (SKW 1) held on to their slender lead consistently until late in the 2nd half before CFC 1 turned the tables to claim 2 points. As CFC 1 and SKW 2 managed in their remaining games to win easily, the A League champions were unable to qualify for the final.

In the A final, CFC 1 confronted Imawida’s second strings (SKW 2) in the preliminary round that saw the hosts winning by 10 points.

In the final, SKW 2 gave CFC 1 no chances at all with veteran spiker Michael Baas scoring at will, with targeted and hard attacks.

In the end, the Imawida won with a comprehensive 13-point lead – leaving CFC 1 with the task to relinquish the national trophy after three successful years

Another big sensation was CFC 3 and the hosts, who fielded three junior players under 14 years of age and enjoyed a significant victory against CFC 2, who started in the A League this season.

In another draw against the Scheinheiligen team, they qualified for the B category final in which they were defeated by the seasiders with SFC successfully defending the national cup in the B category.

Junior players from SFC competed against each other twice, leaving CFC to be crowned overall winners.

Upon completion of the A category final, the award-giving ceremony followed with Stephan Zimny named best player of the just ended season. Michael Baas was named most valuable player in the B League while the accolade for player of the day went to 15-year-old and newly crowned national champion Torben Winterbach from SFC.

Roland Gerdes and Michael Rohloff received the ‘Presidents Award’ for their outstanding commitment to youth development. The Balla-Balla tourney takes place in Swakopmund on Saturday, December 9. The annual general meeting is slated for Tuesday, November 28.