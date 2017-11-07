Chinese acrobatics enthral Namibians

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Chinese Art Troupe staged two splendid shows at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) over the weekend in Windhoek at the event organised by the Chinese Embassy in Namibia and the Department of Culture of Yunnan Province of China with over a thousand people in attendance.

Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming, Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, SWAPO secretary general Nangolo Mbumba, Land Reform Minister Utoni Nujoma, Khomas Governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua, along with other government officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the Chinese community, as well as guests from all walks of life in Namibia were present at the two shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Guests flocked to the National Theatre to enjoy the “Charming and Colorful Yunnan Culture and Arts Performance” show, which featured Chinese folk songs and dances accompanied with traditional Chinese musical instruments, as well as acrobatics. A Namibian traditional song, Kaana Kameme, sung by a Chinese singer made the show into a climax.

“I must recognise that the longstanding relationship between China and Namibia, which is based on true friendship, brotherhood, sisterhood as well as longstanding trust and commitment between the two nations of China and Namibia,” said Education Minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa.

“Our arts and culture will great contribute to the GDP of Namibia. The Chinese can learn from Namibians, and Namibians can learn from Chinese, obviously I’m sure that we have a lot to learn from the Chinese as a nation that has a long history.”

In turn, Ambassador Zhang said, “As the old Chinese saying goes, ‘Distance cannot separate true friends who feel so close even when they are thousands of miles apart’. We believe amity between people holds the key to the sound relations between states. Today, Yunnan Culture and Art Troupe have brought Chinese people’s best wishes to Namibia despite thousands of miles’ distance between us.

“There are some National Class-A actors in this art troupe, who have performed in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Britain, Germany, etc. and won many awards. I believe the performance could be as charming and colourful as today’s theme indicates and everyone will enjoy an unforgettable and wonderful night.” The National Theatre resounded with waves of warm applause and cheers. The people enjoyed the show tremendously and asked that more Chinese art group come in the future.