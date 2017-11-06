Windhoek Festival strictly jazzy

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Critics of this year’s Windhoek Jazz Festival who say it’s “not jazzy enough” with the selection of some non-jazz local artists were proven wrong, with allperforming artists going an extra mile to give their best: strictly jazz.

Thousands of revelers flocked to the Independence Stadium on Saturday to enjoy the mood at an open-air festival in laid-back atmosphere.

Acclaimed South African band Mi Casa were among the international artists headlining the festival and winded up the event by luring revelers into a state of ecstasy. With their energetic performances the band churned out some of their hit songs, including Jika, Heavenly Sent, Don’t Wanna be, Chocolat and Turn You On. Lead singer J’Something took some time to interact with the audience, joking with them. He also taught the crowd about dancing as a white and a black person. They went on to play some tracks from their new album and showed off their creative dance moves, which the audience absolutely loved.

Legendary Afro-soul star Ringo Madlingozi surprised many by going down memory line and performing some of his old songs, including Uthando, Ndiyagodola and Uthando, signing off with his most loved song, Sondela.

Local saxophonist Suzy Eises also rendered a massive performance with classical jazz tunes when she opened the stage for Mi Casa. She also performed a cover version of the song, Decipacito, by Luis Fonsi, lifting the entire audience. She ended her performance with a cover of Bruno Mars to round off a truly impressive night for her.

Not to forget Big Ben. He made sure the whole crowd was in a dancing trance with the song, Moro Moro, and some of his new hits. Other local artists and bands that put on excellent performances were Erna Chimu, Lize Ehlers, Major 7 and Willeam Peterson.