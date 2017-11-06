Student-chasing silver sedan known to police

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The silver Toyota Runx sedan without number plate, from which a man emerged to chase a schoolboy in Hochland Park, as appeared in a video that went viral last week, has been involved in several others robberies in Windhoek, the City Police says.

City Police superintendent Eliaser Iiyambo told the media on Friday that this was not the first time the vehicle was used in such a crime. He said the suspects previously committed armed robberies and the description of the vehicle featured in a number of cases reported to them.

“We are going to investigate further the cases reported to us and all procedures will be exhausted and we will formulate proper charges against the suspects,”Iiyambo told the media. The police on Friday impounded the suspect vehicle, which was hidden somewhere in Wanaheda, but were still pursuing the suspects, who are said to be well known to law enforcement officers.

The incident recorded in two short clips showed a man jump out of the silver sedan in a quiet street armed with a knife and start to chase a teenager in school clothes. The boy was alert, turn on his heels and ran for his life, just managing to evade the would-robbers or kidnappers.

Iiyambo further said he police were going to embark on an operation targeting vehicles without number plates and called on people who observe unregistered and suspicious vehicles in their neighbourhood to immediately contact the police.