Outdoor Hockey League awards top achievers… Mengo scoops top award

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Bank Windhoek National Outdoor Hockey League recently awarded its top players, teams and officials at a glittering awards ceremony at the Doc Jubber Hockey Fields in Windhoek.

In the Men’s Premier League, WOBSC were officially handed the championship trophy for the just-ended season, while Unam took to the podium to receive their trophy as the champions in the women’s division.

Dylan Finch from WOBSC walked away with the top goal scorer award in the men’s division, while Maggy Mengo from Unam, daughter of Namibian football legend Oscar ‘Silver Fox’ Mengo, walked away with the golden stick (top goal scorer) accolade in the women’s division.

“At Bank Windhoek, we want to be the connectors of positive change, taking hands and building partnerships with fellow Namibians, enabling growth.

“It is for this reason that we have formed a partnership with the Namibia Hockey Union (NHU) for the past two years, said Bank Windhoek’s executive officer of marketing and corporate communication services, Jacqui Pack, adding that the project is in support of NHU’s efforts to improve sports in the country.

She further highlighted how privileged Bank Windhoek contributed towards the recently concluded Hockey Developmental League, wherein a record number of 97 teams participated. In total, 361 matches were played and 968 players registered.

“This represents an increase of 35 percent over the past two years. The age groups consisted of 8, 10, 12 and 14-year-olds in both the boys and the girl’s divisions. This is a remarkable achievement which has enabled access at grassroots level,” Pack boasted.

At the same occasion, National Hockey Union president Marc Nel applauded Bank Windhoek for the positive and continuous support towards hockey saying the future of local hockey looks bright and well secured.

“Congratulations to all the athletes, we honour your dedication, passion and commitment in creating value for sports in Namibia,” concluded Pack.

League activities resume early next year.