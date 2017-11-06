Man bleeds to death after quarrel over wine

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-A 37-year-old man bled to death after he accidently cut himself on Saturday morning while hitting a window in the Democratic Resettlement Community on the northeastern outskirts of Swakopmund, known as DRC.

According to police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the deceased had an argument with his live-in partner, Rosalia Afrikaner over a bottle of Tassenberg wine she had brought home for them.

The man, however, decided to drink the wine alone and an argument ensued, in which the deceased allegedly slapped Afrikaner. She did not retaliate and apparently just went inside their home, whereupon the deceased decided to move out.

“He allegedly said that he will destroy everything he had contributed towards their home and started to destroy the windows of the house with his fists.” He then cut his right arm on one of the windows and started bleeding profusely until he collapsed and died. No foul play is suspected.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old employee of a Chinese marble mining company in the region died gruesomely on Thursday afternoon when he was run over by a colleague driving a blind drive loader.

The accident happened at the company’s mining site between Karibib and Omaruru. According to Iikuyu, the driver of the blind drive loader accidently drove the heavy duty machine over the lower part of his colleague, Erastus Mwatukange.

Mwatukange suffered a fractured right leg, open cut wound on his private parts and fractured pelvic. He was immediately transported with a work vehicle to Usakos State hospital for treatment and was then further transported by an emergency service to Swakopmund Cottage hospital.

Mwatukange however died while receiving emergency treatment at Cottage Hospital. No one was arrested in connection with his death, but a case of culpable homicide is currently being investigated by Nampol.

In another incident, a 27-year-old man committed suicide on Friday evening by hanging himself at his family home. Sem Kaatengano was home alone while other family members went to work when he allegedly informed one of them via a phone call that he was going to commit suicide. His next of kin have been informed of his death.