AIMS signs MOU with Flight Safety Training SA

Strauss Lunyangwe

Windhoek-Africa Institutional Management Services (Aims) on Friday signed a three-year strategic partnership agreement with Flight Safety Training South Africa to offer a variety of air transport courses to provide not only new entrants to the industry with a solid foundation, but also experienced aviation and air cargo professionals to develop and improve their abilities that will open doors to new opportunities.

Aims was established in 1998 and specialises in facilitating training that helps institutions and individuals in management skills, consulting services, computer training amongst others. Aims founder Reinold Xoagub said they saw a niche in the market to bring this much needed training to the country to empower our own people, with international professional standards and industry regulations.

Rex Aylward of Flight Safety Training SA noted that air transport generates incredible social and economic benefits, “wspecially for a lot of different people, governments, national economies, tourism, large and small businesses and travellers, who simply want to visit family or enrich their lives by seeing new places”.

Their aim is to train and provide practical experience to Aims’ prospective instructors to enable them to reach the required level of expertise required by the Civil Aviation Authority. The three-year training and internship programme, coupled with practical delivery of supervised facilitation is designed to provide the intern with valuable industry knowledge and develop their professional skills.

Harolf //Guiob, chairman of Aims, expressed delight over the signing of the agreement. He said: “Since civil aviation is stepping into the right direction with partnerships like this in place, we as a nation should also try and find a solution to find a way to reduce road accidents.”