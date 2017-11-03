Whilzahn explores stars in the night

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-An evening of entertainment will highlight a Namibian woman’s perseverance and persistence to develop a vocal talent tonight when the Goethe-Institut Namibia features Whilzahn in the Night under the Stars (NUTS) series.

Cast in the award-winning “Katutura”, her vibrant soul is set to instigate an irresistibly positive response.

Born in Swakopmund and raised across Namibia by a single mother Whilzahn Gelderbloem will deliver original tracks and performances developed through various experiences for the first time.

“My mother’s work meant we travelled a lot across Namibia and while that meant I did not have many friends for long, it also allowed me to learn four Namibian languages.

“In high school, my mother decided to provide us with satellite television to keep me at home as I was always socialising on the streets. This exposed me to music television and international artists,” Whilzahn says.

The combination of international music television and socialising on the Namibian streets resulted in a young girl with curiosity, who with friends formed the group “065vers” that recorded their own songs and performed at official events.

While being part of the group, Whilzahn took to her wings and began exploring beat boxing.

“I call myself an artist because I am always venturing into different disciplines and I never only stick to one. I don’t have formal training in arts and everything I do is self-taught, which is a pure demonstration of my ability to work hard, grow and learn.”

Having featured in local competitions and performed for diplomats abroad, the local radio personality believes in self-empowerment.

“Music has been important in my life to escape and deal with depression, which taught me that opportunities don’t always fall out of the sky. Sometimes you have to create them for yourself.”

The NUTS concert at the Goethe-Institut Namibia will commence at 19H00 and entrance is N$20.