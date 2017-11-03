Theatre partnership bears fruit

Jeremiah Ndjoze

Windhoek-To create a platform for artists and producers of theatre and other stage productions, the College of the Arts Theatre School and Township Productions – a local theatre production powerhouse – have embarked on a collaborative and experimental initiative with theatre practitioners and interest groups.

Township Productions’ founder and executive producer, Keamogetsi Joseph Molapong, reveals that the venture primarily aims to collaborate with partners who are in a position to provide technical and tactical advice and support to enhance the broader vision of the Collaborative Theatre Project.

“For many years performing arts and theatre in particular have been facilitated on the premise of the availability of funds. This has led to dependency on funds for a creative process to take place and this has resulted in the eventual dormancy of theatre activities,” says Molapong;

Through this collaboration and against the background of a national financial crisis, Molapong adds the partners are aiming to challenge the current status quo and reverse the syndrome of total dependency on funds rather than creativity.

This effort has seemingly already yielded fruit having resulted in the successful production and staging of two theatre productions.

‘Madam President’, a play written by John Katebe and originally produced in Zambia, heralded the coming of age of the partnership, followed by ‘A Dialogue between a Priest and a Dying Man, written by Frenchman Marquis de Sade.

Both the productions, according to Molapong, where well received and appreciated by sizable audiences.

“We are currently producing a theatre production from Zimbabwe called ‘A Thousand Miles’ by Jasen Mphope.

“They will stage this one-man play on the 17th and 18th November as part of the Collaborative Theatre Project,” Molapong says.

‘A Thousand Miles’ is a tale of tales which takes the audiences through a journey of inspiring and intriguing stories.

This is a one-man act played by award winning actor, director and producer, Jasen Mphepo, the play questions and provokes debate around life’s challenges and successes.

Bernard Mabhena lived a full life and at 65, was still strong, waking up every morning to go to work. He still sported that jovial smile that everyone admired, and soothed many a hearts.

The play unfolds as mourners gather at his funeral to celebrate a life well lived. All his acquaintances are there to pay their last respects.

It so happens that before his judgment in heaven, he asks to have a glimpse of what his funeral would be like, and he his amazed at the things people are saying about him.