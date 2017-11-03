Standard Bank unveils new branch in Okongo

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-As part of its mission to bring banking services closer to the people, Standard Bank officially opened a new branch at Okongo village in Ohangwena Region on Wednesday.

The inauguration of the new facility, which will offer customers full banking services, was jointly unveiled by the Regional Governor of Ohangwena Region, Usko Nghaamwa, and Standard Bank Chief Executive Vetumbuavi Mungunda.

“Opening a new branch has a multiplier effect for the community in that it ultimately generates employment, brings a variety of banking services to clients, improves service efficiency for customers as well as reduces unnecessary travelling costs. We strive to operate in a customer-driven environment, where it is all about meeting our customer’s financial needs,” said Mungunda at the official unveiling ceremony.

At the occasion, the regional governor commended Standard Bank for taking banking services to the people of Okongo and its nearby areas within the region.

“As you all know, banking is very important for the growth of our local economy. It helps our people generate business, get out of poverty and improve their living standards. As our Head of State once said ‘no one should be left out’ and banking services must be made available to everyone as it speaks to financial inclusion. I urge the community and business people to therefore make full use of the banking services offered by Standard Bank,” said Nghaamwa.

The inauguration of the latest facility in Okongo marks the 59th branch of Standard Bank throughout the country. In expanding its footprint, the bank had also opened new branches in the towns of Ruacana, Eenhana, Henties Bay and Mondesa last year.

Standard Bank with its 102 years’ legacy of existence in Namibia opened its first branch in Lüderitz back in 1915. It has grown from a mere few staff members to over 1,700 employees today by extending its roots deep into the fabric of the Namibian society with 59 branches and 266 ATMs countrywide to date.

