Shipanga agonises over protracted suspension

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-Suspended Maltahöhe Village Council CEO Eliphas ‘Aupapa’ Shipanga says he cannot understand why his suspension case has dragged on for over four years.

Shipanga was suspended for alleged insubordination and other alleged malpractices and faced nine charges at the time of his suspension, which were later reduced to four after he successfully appealed the outcome of the first ruling last year.

But despite only facing four charges, the former CEO is yet to know his fate, as the verdict has not been presented to him and his lawyers, despite continued efforts by his team to speed up pronouncement of the ruling. Shipanga says the delay has taken a toll on his life.

He has been on suspension with pay since May 2013, pocketing close to N$1.5 million during that time, and while his contract as CEO came to an end in July 2016, his case is yet to be finalised and he said this is making his life miserable.

Shipanga told New Era that he was exhausted and frustrated, as the case has robbed him of many opportunities, saying he wants the matter finalised, so that he and his family can move on with their lives.

“This has been misery to me and my family. I have not killed anyone. I do not care what the outcome of the appeal is, the delay has been torture. My life has been on standstill, so I just want the outcome,” he said.

He said he has tried his best to knock on the right doors, begging for a speedy resolution to his case, but to no avail, adding that he recently turned to the urban and rural development minister’s office, and the ombudsman to seek closure to his case.

He said the suspension has affected him in all spheres of his life, especially economically, since he has not had an income since August last year, while other opportunities have passed him by him due to the case hanging over him.

“Since August [last year] my employer still has my monies, it has gotten to a point that my house was almost auctioned off, I cannot be played with like this,” he charged.

Hardap Regional Council chairperson Edward Wambo could not be reached for comment, as he was said to be in a meeting at the time, but last month while answering questions on the delay, Wambo said the verdict was ready and would be given to the former CEO, but this has not yet happened, about three weeks after his assurance that the case will soon come to a close.

“The verdict is ready, everything is ready, so it will be finalised soon. It might even be next week, it is just a matter of choosing a suitable day,” he had said in an earlier interview.