Paul da Prince drops single

Ocrhain Sampaya

Windhoek-R&B young, vibrant and driven artist Paul Da Prince has a surprise for Namibians that is bound to put them in holiday spirit.

In store for the music fans is a new single Slow Motion, a collaboration with KP Illest, who in return did not disappoint in serenading with his epic rapping style. Released on September 8, the hit has since been receiving airtime both on television and radio, making it number one on the countdown for two weeks in a raw on Base FM.

Produced by DJ Potpher in Ongwediva and mastered by Lucas Bikedo of Ogopa Inc, it is a combination unknown to Namibia. The track is an upbeat dancehall. “The beat has a dancehall RnB vibe to it so I followed what I was feeling.’’ says Paul. Speaking on what inspired the song ,Paul says the story is unique’’ The story is unique, It talks about this guy who walks into a crowded place and sees this girl dancing so wonderful to this song and she has this guy and everyone staring in amazement. The beat is quite fast but she is dancing in slow motion.’’

The track did not just come plain but with a video, which for sometime now has been receiving unwavering views both on Facebook and Youtube . ‘’ Lucas Bikedo of Ogopa Inc. produced my video which was released on the 12th of October, and I’m more than out of words on how much views it has received in two week’s time.’’

Paul doesn’t see any stop sign in front of him, thus he is here to a stay planning more singles with various artists.’’ I have some great singles in the work at the moment, including a remix to Slow Motion featuring Cleo Ice Queen and Dope G, which is slated for release end October. I want to work on a few more collaborative projects, with various artists so we can engage with our diverse fan base.’’ envisions Paul. No album now with his previous album still on the shelves.