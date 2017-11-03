Passenger thwarts attempted robbery by shooting two

John Muyamba

Rundu-A taxi driver and his co-suspect were admitted to Rundu State Hospital, where they are fighting for their lives after they were both shot with a 9mm pistol in self-defence by a passenger, who they allegedly attempted to rob at around 03h40 yesterday. One of the suspects was shot in the neck.

According to the police, the passenger had just arrived from Windhoek and was dropped at Engen (Wimpy) service station along the Trans-Caprivi Highway and some time after 03h00 got into a taxi expecting to be dropped at Kaisosi on the eastern outskirts of Rundu.

The taxi then picked up two other male passengers and after driving a few kilometres the taxi driver allegedly stopped somewhere and with the two other passengers started to assault him.

“They assaulted him and wanted to take his belongings. The man reached for his firearm and shot the taxi driver and another attacker while the third one fled the scene,” said Kavango East police regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Bob Kanyetu.

After shooting the two, the man went to report himself to the Kaisosi police substation and took one of the suspects to the hospital, while the other ran to the hospital by himself.

A case of attempted robbery has been opened against the two suspects, who will be taken to court once they recover. The man who shot them was not arrested by the police, but a case of attempted murder was opened against him and will be sent to the prosecutor general’s office for a decision on whether to prosecute or not.