“No more babies for me” – Dnaff …power couple’s seventh anniversary

Windhoek-Award winning local artist D-Naff, real name Naftali Amukwelele, has it that no one in his household will ever wear footie pyjamas again – or at least not in baby size. Jeremiah Ndjoze gave the star an ear to whispers such revelation.

The musician reveals that he has sired enough sprogs to last him a lifetime, and that if he has to optimise the quality of time spent with his five children, he owes it to himself to halt the line of production.

Understandably so because he started in the 1990s.

“I’ve got five children in total. Three from previous relationships and the last two with my wife, Dyna,” D-Naff reveals. His first born, Desiree (22), is currently studying at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

He followed this up with Naphtali Junior (17) and later Trinity (7), whom he maintains is a straight-A Grade 1 learner.

“My last two are Prince and Princess and this is where it’ll end with me,” the musician says with determination.

However, he is quick to point out that his decision has nothing to do with the abject poverty that is ravaging families across the country.

Rather, the decision is built on his desire to be able to pay individual attention to each of his kids, and to cultivate that much-needed bond without neglecting his demanding schedule as a musician and motivational speaker.

Ms. Dyna – his wife – is also an acclaimed recording, performing artist with an equally demanding travel schedule.

Too many Namibian men, according to the muso, are deadbeat dads because they have sired children all over, and more often than not these children only show up after the father’s death to claim a piece of their inheritance.

“This is nothing to celebrate, no matter how successful the man is. To me this is the manifestation of poor leadership,” D-Naff maintains. Last Sunday the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Globetrotting

Fresh off the plane from a visit to Seoul, South Korea, the globetrotting musician is currently on Livingstonia Beach in Malawi where he is set to set the stage alight with the likes of Congolese artist, Awilo Longomba, as part of the Sand Music Festival line-up.

In Korea, D-Naff joined the International Peace Youth Group to advocate for world peace. Lee Man-hee, a Korean religious leader, hosted the conference according to D-Naff.

Lee is considered a peace advocate as far as religious conflicts, war, and human rights as well as youth and women empowerment. The conference, which was well attended by delegates from all over the world, spoke to global peace in general, but with particular emphasis on religious harmony.

“The participants’ aim was to convince the powers that be that World War III is not an option,” D-Naff says.