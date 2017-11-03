Nambinga drags RDP to court

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) president Jeremiah Nambinga has hauled the party to court to have the vote of no confidence in him by the national executive committee (NEC) in August declared null and void.

RDP’s NEC passed a vote of no confidence in Nambinga on August 12, citing that under his leadership the party no longer upholds the values and principles it was founded on.

The party allegedly looked at the issues that were hampering its progress as well as Nambinga’s alleged failures as president of the RDP.

In his affidavit filed with the High Court, Nambinga seeks a court order that will set aside the decision adopted by the NEC on August 12 and ensure that the party’s central committee meeting, expected to start today (until Sunday), does not go ahead as planned.

Furthermore, Nambinga seeks an interim interdict with immediate effect on the scheduled meeting until the court has pronounced itself on the matter. Today’s scheduled central committee meeting will allegedly discuss, and decide on, the vote of no confidence adopted against Nambinga.

“I could see that this was a well-orchestrated move to oust me in a manner not consistent with the constitution of the RDP,” stated Nambinga.

Nambinga indicated that the NEC does not have the power to revoke his powers as president of the party. Furthermore, the vote of no confidence is a procedure or process unknown in the disciplinary processes of the RDP party.

“It is clear that the NEC decision seeks to revoke all my powers as president of the RDP. That decision has not been communicated to me formally,” said Nambinga in his affidavit.

Nambinga dragged the party and 17 of its members to court. Among the defendants are the party’s vice-president Steve Bezuidenhout, secretary-general Mike Kavekotora and Agnes Limbo, the deputy secretary-general.

Judge Shafimana Ueitele set down the matter for a hearing today after the respondents indicated they were yet to verify and file their heads of argument.

Advocate Gerson Narib is representing Nambinga, with Advocate Albert Strydom representing the party and 17 other respondents.