//Kharas does not want competing centres of power

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-Members of the Swapo Party in the //Kharas Region have widely rejected the concept of two centres of power, reiterating their full support for President Hage Geingob as the region’s candidate for party president.

The concept of two centres of power advanced in certain quarters proposes that with Geingob as Head of State, another individual should be the president of the party, but Swapo’s regional coordinator in //Kharas, Matheus Mumbala, has condemned those advocating for such a scenario.

During a media briefing at the party’s regional office, Mumbala said the region supports only one centre of power, saying the notion of two centres of power would not be tolerated. “We condemn the advocacy for two centres of power. We support one centre of power only,” he said.

He further said //Kharas Region stands fully behind Geingob and his chosen team, including Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as party vice president, Minister of Urban and Rural Development Sophia Shaningwa as secretary general, and former deputy prime minister Marco Hausiku as deputy secretary general of the party.

“As a region, we remain with our pronunciation regarding the presidency of Swapo, and we want to reassure [of] our support for the president and his slate with no doubt. Therefore, Comrade Geingob with his team is fully supported,” he stated.

Mumbala also shrugged off suggestions of a possibility of two camps emerging locally, with the one not backing Geingob and confidently said all party members in the region fully back Geingob.

“As we speak, I am speaking as the coordinator, as Swapo’s regional chief administrator, with the mandate given to me by all the structures in the region, so we do not expect that to happen, and it will not happen,” he said.

He further announced all seven districts coordinators in the region would join him at Keetmanshoop from where they would embark on a regional tour starting in Karasburg East constituency starting today and lasting until 9 November.

He also announced that on November 15, //Kharas and Hardap regions will host a joint media briefing to announce their support for Geingob, who is expected to arrive in //Kharas Region on the same day for the official launch of his campaign.