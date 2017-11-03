It’ll be all-out war at Unam – Ngarizemo warns

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-After suffering back-to-back defeats in last weekend’s round of matches, MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) greenhorns Young Africans FC mentor Marley Ngarizemo is optimistic his charges will bounce back and show character when they confront Unam FC and Citizens this weekend.

The in-form Gobabis-based club will face the equally in-shape Unam outfit tomorrow at the Unam Sport Stadium in the capital, in a match that Ngarizemo predicted will be all-out war between the two teams.

Young African is currently sitting 6th on the log with six points, while Unam are stationed 9th with four points – with only two points separating the two outfits ahead of this weekend’s clash.

Looking at the log table, the pressure will be on Young African, as they strive to remain within the top half of the table, while seeking to collect maximum points to keep a healthy distance away from the relegation zone. But Unam will be the top favourites going into tomorrow’s match, as they will be enjoying home ground advantage and on paper Unam also boasts a good number of experienced veteran league campaigners and are equally equipped with an experienced gaffer in the shape of Ronnie Kanalelo, as opposed to African, a fairly young team driven by talent, teamwork, dedication and the eagerness to succeed – but with not much experience.

“From a results viewpoint, I can’t really complain much about how my boys played last weekend when we lost against defending champions Tigers and Tura Magic. I mean losing 1-0 against Tigers and also 1-0 against Magic, that is not a bad result, especially when considering how my boys showed character and determination throughout both games. I’m happy with my team and the way my boys always put themselves on the line every time we play,” said Ngarizemo.

“As for tomorrow’s match against Unam, it will be an all-out war, because we are ready to bring our best foot forward. I watched how Unam played against African Stars on Tuesday and one can clearly see the threat they pose, as they are not a team to be taken lightly.

“So, we are going there with a plan and that plan is to collect maximum points, and that very same approach will also be used against Citizens on Sunday.”