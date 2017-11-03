Inline hockey in Otjiwarongo this weekend

Staff Reporter

Otjiwarongo-After conclusion of the National Ice-and Inline Hockey League in September, the top four seeded teams are to battle it out this weekend, at Theo’s Superspar NIIHA Champs at Paresis Park in Otjiwarongo, starting today.

The fourth-seeded team faces the 1st, and the 2nd seeded team comes up against the 3rd team, after which the teams will fight it out in the finals for the gold, silver and bronze medals and of course the popular Theo’s Superspar Cup in each division.

Tough competition is expected, as in certain divisions only 2 points separated the first and 2nd seeded teams.

Coaches have had just under a month to prepare their respective teams for this weekend’s championships, which concludes the inline hockey season.

Top goal scorer, top assist and leading goaltender titles for the current season will be awarded to the deserving players from each age group.