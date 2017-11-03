Industry Loop: Mediocrity 

The problem that we have in the land of the brave is our inability to embrace honesty. This applies across the board. Honest people in Namibia are unfairly termed as haters. So to avoid the plague, people just go with the flow and lie about the quality of a product or service.

Hence, the culture of celebrating mediocrity has taken a strong hold in the last four to five years – perhaps even more so in music, sports and politics.

You’d find that we would send a team to the Olympics; they come back with f*k*l and you’d hear the Chef De Mission of the team saying, “jah neh, the team did well”. WTF do you mean the team did well?!! They won NIKS and you’re telling us the team did well?!! Gerara here man.

On the subject of sports, Frank Fredericks recently said that the current crop of athletes lack the drive to succeed. Allow me to explain the science of what he is trying to say.

Because YOU’RE A$$ celebrates mediocrity, athletes do not have the drive to best what they have achieved previously. Van hulle weet mos…aye, Chef De Mission and everyone else will say “well done” for last place. So we good!

Frank is GATVOL by all these “Jah neh the team did well” comments from sports administrators and coaches while the writing is on the wall that the team did NOT do well!

Our country is at a point where nonsense brands like Get Lich Neega is more socially relevant than Essence or Ixa. How on earth did we get to a point as a country where Get Lich’s gibberish is elevated as opposed to Essence or Ixa’s brilliance (or any other quality act)?

We celebrate mediocrity and that really rubs me up the wrong way. In my trade as an entertainer, artists have simply decided to avoid me because of my honesty. I will not entertain mediocrity. I will be honest with you.

It is because of my honesty that Hilifa 94 is one of the most incredibly respected hip-hop brands in this country. I told Hilifa off almost two to three times. I told him his music sucks! Until he gave me a song called “No ordinary”.

Perhaps an indirect shot at me but I couldn’t give a rats a$$ because it was not about me but about my listener. I have a duty to make sure that I bring quality to my listener.

“No ordinary” blew my damn listener away and me! As result of my criticism of his music, which rocked his comfort zone…it pushed him to think out of the damn box? Lawd knows that it created a monster. Today radio is riding Hilifa’s nuts!

Last week I told you that you are a public figure. If you do not want to accept the full package that comes with being a public figure then bloody well quit! Go get an 8 to 5 job! Because as long as you are a public figure, critics like myself will comment on your shxt!

If it’s good, we will give you credit where it’s deserved. If its trash, ousi its trash! As a whole, across the board, we need to stop celebrating nonsense. You know very well its nonsense. Be honest with your friend or family member. You’re setting your person up for serious embarrassment when you’re not being honest with them!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

