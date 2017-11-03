Big Ben promises his best

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-All seems to be in place for the sixth edition of the Windhoek Jazz Festival at the Independence Stadium tomorrow.

Lydia Amutenya from the City of Windhoek says they expect up to 5,000 revellers, with tickets sale speeding up this week.

“The set of the venue is also ready, we are just patiently waiting for the day to arrive, and that all the artists have also confirmed readiness with international artists starting to arrive in the country already from Wednesday this week,” she says.

“This is going to be a memorable event, and hence those who want to enjoy this year’s edition of the jazz festival should hurry to buy their tickets before Saturday, to avoid disappointments.”

One of the local artists to perform at the festival, Big Ben, says he is more than prepared to share his talent, and entertain the crowd.

“This is the biggest event in Namibia that gives us the opportunity to perform in front of a large crowd, and I am just excited for this year’s event,” Big Ben says.

He adds that when an artist is invited to perform at an event of that magnitude, it’s not just about them performing one or two songs, but entertaining and giving their best to make sure the audience enjoys itself to the fullest.

This year, the festival has a strong line up of local artists including Erna Chimu, Lize Ehlers, Big Ben, saxophonist Suzy Eises, Major 7 and William Peterson who are reportedly all ready for the event.

Apart from that, the festival has also attracted international artists from South Africa such as Mi Casa from Johannesburg consisting of three members, Dr Duda (Producer), Something (Pianist) and Mo-T, a trumpeter.

In addition, Ringo Madlingozi based in Cape Town will be headlining the festival.

The Windhoek Jazz Festival is a popular event on the Namibian social calendar and it has attracted musicians and visitors from across the country as well as internationally.

The event starts at three o’clock (15h00) in the afternoon. Tickets sell for N$250 at Computicket and at Shoprite and Checkers.