Algeria inspired many liberation movements

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Algeria’s revolution had a significant influence on other national African liberation movements, inspiring many people throughout the continent to conduct their own struggles for independence.

Undoubtedly, the Algerian revolution contributed greatly to the decolonization of countries such as Namibia, which the world witnessed during the second half of the 20th century.

These were the remarks of Algerian Ambassador to Namibia Sid-Ali Abdelbari at the country’s 63rd anniversary celebration of the launch of the national liberation struggle on November 1, 1954. Wednesday’s event was held at a hotel in Windhoek. Abdelbari stated that since Algeria’s independence, the country has remained committed to the principles and ideals that founded its liberation struggle, by supporting all the peoples around the world fighting for their independence.

“I would like to reiterate Algeria’s firm and unwavering support to self-determination through a free and fair referendum without any obstacle, as well as to the Palestinian people for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State on the occupied territories by Israel, with Jerusalem (El Qods Echarif) as capital,” he told fellow diplomats and other guests.

In addition, Algeria and Namibia enjoy excellent relations forged by the epic common struggle of the two countries against colonialism and apartheid. “Algeria supported the Namibian people in its struggle against the apartheid regime, through political, military and diplomatic means.” Abdelbari noted that the two counties are working for the development and promotion of relations in various fields.

He said that in the field of higher education, Algeria offers, each academic year, scholarships for Namibian students who wish to study and train in Algeria, mainly in the fields of science and technology.

“Currently, 15 Namibian students are studying in Algeria. This year, the relations between the two countries witnessed a new major step in the strengthening and promotion of bilateral cooperation.” Indeed, last week in Algiers, the first session of the joint commission of cooperation was held, co-chaired by Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdelkader Messahel, and the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The two countries signed seven agreements in the fields of trade, water resources, vocational training, sports and youth, culture and veterans’ affairs, as well as an agreement on the suppression of visas for the holders of diplomatic and official passports.

“We look forward to expanding this cooperation to the other fields such as energy, transport, agriculture, education and higher education, and health.” Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation acting deputy permanent secretary Morven Luswenyo added that Namibia remains grateful for the unwavering moral and material support provided by Algeria during Namibia’s quest for independence. “However, we cannot remain complacent as long as there are countries and people on the African continent that are to date still subjected to oppression and illegal occupation,” Luswenyo said, possibly in reference to the plight of the Sahrawi people agitating for independence from Morocco.