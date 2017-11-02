Swimming long course gala this weekend

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The second Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala will officially get underway tomorrow and will run until Saturday at the Katutura swimming pool.

“As in the past, the long course season is made possible by the generous financial assistance of Bank Windhoek. Namibia Swimming Union (NASU) has a long standing relationship with Bank Windhoek, which it cherishes, especially in times of economic hardship,” said NASU’s Jurie Badenhorst.

“This gala is a long course meet, meaning it will be held in a 50m (as opposed to a 25m) pool. The gala will be held at the Katutura pool, for the reason that the Olympia municipal pool will, according to our information, only be filled up at a later stage,” Badenhorst added.

The following clubs will partake in this weekend’s gala: Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club, Dolphins Swimming Club, Namib Swim Academy and Marlins and Swakopmund Swimming Club.