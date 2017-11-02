Nyamazana appointed local NBCZ representative

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The National Business Council of Zimbabwe (NBCZ) has appointed Redforce Debt Management CEO, Julius Nyamazana, as its regional representative for Namibia. Nyamazana’s appointment is also extended to Lesotho and Swaziland and is effective immediately.

In his prime role, Nyamazama has been entrusted with providing platforms for engagement with various captains of industry as well as business people in the three countries, soliciting aspiring investors to Zimbabwe and harnessing development opportunities that can exist through regional trade.

“We wish him the best in steering strategic business synergies between the countries under his mission and NBCZ membership in Zimbabwe and other countries,” said Dr Keith Guzah, founder and president of NBCZ.

As the key link between investors and opportunities in Zimbabwe, Nyamazana, who is one of the front-liners spearheading the debt recovery programmes of both Agribank and Keetmanshoop Municipality, will look to engage Namibian industry leaders in the sectors of agriculture, mining, tourism, construction, and progressive developmental sectors in value addition under Namibia’s growth at home initiative.

“I am thrilled about this position and the prospects it holds for the region in which I represent. This will help in creating business synergies that allow for growth and entrepreneurial development in the region. As the representative, I wish to engage businesses particularly in Namibia and create platforms with which they can construct meaningful relationships for sustainable development whilst taking advantage of the opportunities that exist,” Nyamazana said after being appointed.NBCZ is Zimbabwe’s think-tank and demand-based training and capacity building institute for indigenous business development. Chief among the foundational objectives of NBCZ is to critique and support the successful implementation of the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation (Zim-Asset).

In the broader scheme, NBCZ is designed to generate the requisite business environment and capabilities to fortify the various empowerment programs by the Zimbabwean government through business development. NBCZ intends to facilitate a pluralistic business environment where indigenous businesses thrive and prosper along other foreign and multinational businesses through home advantage and global integration.