NPL to appoint new CEO before end of 2017

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-A new chief executive officer for the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) will be appointed and announced before the end of the year, NPL chairman Patrick Kauta said yesterday.

In a brief interview, Kauta said they are in the process of putting the final touches to the advert that will soon be placed in various broadsheets to advertise the NPL’s vacant CEO position, with the aim of throwing the net wider so as to accord all Namibians who meet the requirements an opportunity to apply.

Since the departure of Mathew Haikali in 2011, the NPL has been operating without a fully-fledged CEO and that scenario has since led to the league’s chairman carrying almost the entire workload when it comes to making various crucial administrative and policy decisions.

Haikali parted ways with the NPL in 2011 after he was accused of having unlawfully hiked his own salary and those of his subordinates, which led to his suspension and subsequent sacking.

Kauta yesterday said the time is now ripe for the NPL to start operating like a serious business, as opposed to people viewing it like some sort of charity organisation that has no potential to become self-sustaining.

The prominent lawyer said, since the league has now adopted a new road map aimed at professionalising Namibian football in almost all spheres, it is imperative that the NPL is equipped with a well-qualified and competent CEO, who will be ready and willing to execute all policy decisions to the letter.

Among his many wishes, Kauta said the CEO’s top priorities will be to secure sponsorship for the country’s First Stream Divisions, so they can at least get the ball rolling early next year. Another important area he touched on was the crafting and implementation of various strategic and administrative policies.

Kauta said once appointed, the CEO will also be expected to serious pursue and seek ways and means by which the league can benefit from TV rights and also come up with other revenue streams, as well as to ensure the league is well marketed as a brand.

As for the administrative and strategic expectations, Kauta highlighted that the CEO will be expected to ensure the league’s Board of Governors (BoG) receive accurate, timely and clear information to enable them to monitor performance, make sound decisions and give appropriate advice to promote the success of the NPL.

Also, the CEO will be expected to manage BoG and executive meetings so that sufficient time is allowed for the discussion of complex issues and to ensure that all members’ contributions are encouraged and valued, as well as to identify and meet the developmental needs of individual clubs and the league as a whole, with a view to enhancing its overall effectiveness as a brand, to mention but a few of the tasks that lie ahead for the new CEO.