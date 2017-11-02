Mercedes releases new E-Class Cabriolet

Staff Reporter

Mercedes-Benz completes its E‑Class family with the new E‑Class Cabriolet. This open four-seater with a classic fabric soft-top provides long-distance comfort for four occupants.

Advanced technological features in the model include comprehensive smartphone integration with a wireless charging and key function, a widescreen cockpit and the latest assistance systems. The car comes as E220d with 143kW power output, E300 with 180 kW of power output and E400 4MATC that spits out 245kW of power.

When the soft top is up, the E‑Class Cabriolet has a silhouette similar to that of the E‑Class Coupé and displays the same expressive proportions. The close ties between the two models are likewise apparent in the puristic design, with the emphasis on surfaces with clean lines and sensuous forms.

A striking front section with a low-positioned diamond radiator grille and centrally located star, LED High Performance headlamps (there is also an option for high-resolution MULTIBEAM LED headlamps), a drawn-out bonnet with power-domes and fully retractable side windows underline the dynamism of the Cabriolet.

The fabric soft-top is available in the colours dark brown, dark blue, dark red or black. A fully automatic acoustic soft top comes as standard. Its multi-layered structure with sophisticated insulation reduces wind and driving noise, which makes it easy for the occupants to hear each other talk, even when driving at high speed. The soft-top structure has an equally positive effect when it comes to climate comfort and makes the Cabriolet suitable for use all year round.

The top can be fully opened and closed in 20 seconds when travelling at a speed of up to 50 km/h. A retractable cover separates the soft top from the remaining boot space.

Thanks to the fully electrical control included in the optional Cabriolet Comfort package, the driver does not have to stop to operate the boot separator manually. The boot capacity is at 385 litres and shrinks to only 310 litres when the roof is open.

The interior of the new E-Class Cabriolet has a clear basic form. The upper section of the dashboard appears to be hovering and rests against generously proportioned trim elements, which flow sensuously into the front doors. The exceptionally high-quality materials and finish emphasise the car’s sporty, stylish character and exude outstandingly high-class appeal.

Compared with its predecessor, the new E-Class Cabriolet has grown in length, width and wheelbase: with a vehicle length of 4826 mm, a vehicle width of 1860 mm and a height of 1428 mm, the new E-Class Cabriolet is by far the larger model. Its considerably larger “footprint” benefits passengers in the rear in particular.

On each of the four high-quality seats (which all feel like individual seats in their own right) the driver and passengers will be able to enjoy true comfort – even on long journeys.

At the market launch, there is initially a choice of powerful and efficient petrol and diesel engines, including a version with 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive for the first time. As standard, all models are equipped with the 9G-TRONIC nine-speed automatic transmission, which allows fast gearshifts and lower engine speeds. This has a particularly beneficial effect on efficiency and noise.