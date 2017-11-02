Hilux and Fortuner receive additional tweaks

Staff Reporter

Toyota has added new engine derivatives to the Hilux and Fortuner models, and has done some tweaking of the interior designs for the two vehicle models.

The Toyota Hilux single cab range has been expanded with a new 2.4 GD-6 4×4 SRX 6AT model which joins a pair of newly added 2.8 GD-6 Raider 6AT models in either Raised Body (4×2) or 4×4 configuration. These additions offer utility customers added comfort and convenience, whilst also cutting down on wear and tear of clutches in heavy-duty applications.

The Xtra cab line-up is supplemented with two new ‘self-shifters’, which sees the pairing of the 130 kW 2.8 GD-6 engine and Raider trim level, with a 6-speed automatic transmission in both 4×2 and 4×4 guise. The 450 Nm of torque on tap translates into effortless acceleration and excellent towing capacity.

Completing the Hilux model additions is a new double-cab variant, offering the stout 110 kW, 400 Nm 2.4 litre GD-6 mill linked to a four-wheel drive transaxle and 6-speed auto in mid-grade SRX specification.

Potential buyers for the Toyota Fortuner now have an option to buy the new 2.4 GD-6 4×4 6AT model. This unique derivative provides ‘explorers’ a gateway into off-roading with the inclusion of a ‘select-on-the-fly’ four-wheel drive transmission – which includes low-range. The combination of the four-wheel drive layout and automatic transmission brings effortless off-roading at a more affordable price within the Fortuner range.

Utilising the proven 110 kW and 400 Nm 2.4 GD-6 four cylinder mill, the newcomer returns a frugal 8.2 litre per 100 kilometre fuel index, with CO2 emissions pegged at 217 g/km. Boasting an 80 litre fuel tank, this equates to a range of over 900 kilometres on a single fill.

In response to in-depth customer research and feedback, the interior of the Hilux range has also been tweaked in response to customer preferences. The previously employed fabric door armrests have been replaced by highly durable and hard-wearing padded urethane. Piano Black door trim provides the finishing touch. Toyota Raider models receive an upgrade from a fabric-adorned centre console lid to a new soft-touch leather version.

The Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 and 2.7 models receive a generous safety spec bolstering, with the addition of side and curtain airbags. These additions ensure that the entire Fortuner range offers a complete set of active and passive safety features – which include Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC) and Trailer Sway Control (TSC). The 4×4 models feature Active Traction Control (A-TRAC), which continuously monitors wheel slip and proportions torque accordingly.

Further, the 2.8 GD-6 and V6 Fortuner models’ comfort and convenience ‘fact sheet’ now sees the inclusion of an electrically-operated tailgate and 220V accessory connector. An added touch of modernity is afforded with the change from Halogen fog lamps to the LED variety – creating uniformity with the Bi-LED headlamps.

These latest spec additions round out the already comprehensive feature list, which includes Smart Entry, leather interior, multi-information display, Bluetooth, USB, cruise control and 3rd row seating.

The 2.8 GD-6 and V6 models top up the spec list with Automatic Climate Control, reverse camera, touchscreen audio, leather-and-wood steering wheel, additional soft-touch finishes, electric driver seat adjustment and full- colour TFT multi-information display.

The interior space serves up a myriad of storage compartments, cup and bottle holders – perfect for road trips. Two in-dash storage compartments are provided, which includes a ‘coolbox’ feature in the top binnacle.