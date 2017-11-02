Burger confirmed as new Namdeb CEO

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Namdeb Board of Directors have confirmed the appointment of Riaan Burger as Namdeb Diamond Corporation’s chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Burger is a mechanical engineer by profession and holds an Executive MBA degree from the University of Stellenbosch Business School. Burger had been with Namdeb for 22 years, where he gained extensive experience ranging from general management, leading long-term strategic projects, developing new mining methods, as well as leading change.

Prior to his latest appointment, Burger held the post of chief operating officer of Namdeb since November 2011.

Burger assumes the role of CEO at a time when Namdeb faces tremendous challenges. The Namdeb Board of Directors have called on all stakeholders to rally behind him in on his new role and wish him success in this challenging new assignment.