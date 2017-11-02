Air Namibia connects north with the coast

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Air Namibia has confirmed a new addition to its domestic flights route network.

As of November 19, 2017, Air Namibia will fly from Ondangwa to Walvis Bay three times a week. These flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“This development opens new travel possibilities and opportunities, as it enables our clients to travel between Ondangwa and Johannesburg, as well as between Ondangwa and Cape Town both via Walvis Bay.

“This is good news for the flying public and our customers, especially with the fast approaching festive season which normally leaves thousands of people without an efficient mode of transportation between Walvis Bay/Swakopmund and the northern parts of Namibia. It will also contribute to reduce road congestion on our roads and minimise the travel time to 60 minutes between the north and the coast,” said Mandi Samson, Air Namibia acting managing director.

Further to this development as of November 19, the days of operation for flights between Windhoek and Lüderitz, as well as Oranjemund, will change from the current Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday schedule. The new days of operation will be on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Xavier Masule, general manager for commercial services at Air Namibia, said the new days of operation will best meet passenger and market needs, be those travelling for business or for leisure.

“This development brings a new possibility, whereby travellers can now have the same day connection via Windhoek in both directions, for customers flying between Walvis Bay and Lüderitz/Oranjemund,” he explained.

On regional routes, in particular Cape Town, the airline will amend its schedule in order to have a late afternoon flight from Windhoek to Cape Town and an early morning departure from Cape Town to Windhoek.

Masule added: “This schedule is mostly focused on passengers travelling for business, who require an early arrival in Windhoek and late same day departure from Windhoek. This ensures that the productive part of their day is not used for travelling.”

The flight enables passengers to travel between Cape Town and Victoria Falls, as well as between Cape Town and Luanda via Windhoek.

The daily flight between Walvis Bay and Cape Town will continue to be operated on a daily basis, with a change of aircraft type.

Air Namibia currently operates an Embraer ERJ 135 on this route, which will change to an Airbus A319, combined with Windhoek on the midday rotations, thereby providing even more comfort to passengers.