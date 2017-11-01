Opportunities galore at Tsumeb Copper Festival

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-The 2017 Tsumeb Copper Festival has lined up exciting activities, which opened with the crowning of Miss Copper Festival to mark the beginning of the jubilee.

A women summit will be held at the Oxford hotel today. “The women summit presents a platform to all women to come together and share ideas on how to grow the common economic agenda. We mostly encourage those disadvantaged women entrepreneurs to come forth and learn from others that have made it through,” said Julius Gaeseb, the chairperson of the organising committee.

Gaeseb said a business conference is also planned for Friday at the Kufferquelle resort, where partners in business are expected to meet.

“There will be presentations from Namibia Chambers of Commerce and Industry (NCCI), AgriBank and various other institutions on capacity building and business financing,” said Gaeseb, who further said the summit and conference will be free of charge except the entrance fee to the festival venue, which will see kids paying N$5 and adults N$10.

“Those will be the entrance fees to the copper festival venue for the whole week. However, on Saturday it will be N$20 across the board because of the music bash to be hosted. This year, we also incorporated sports activities such as soccer, volleyball, and netball, which will also cost N$200 for registration. In addition, there will be Windhoek spinners who will light up the event at New Delhi Service Station,” stated Gaeseb.

“This year, we are bringing fun and diversifying activities to carter for everyone that would be attending. I would like to assure the public that there will be maximum security to ensure safety for all our visitors,” asserted Gaeseb.

Some of the notable sponsors are as Dundee Precious Metals, Standard Bank, NamPost, Shipanga Holdings, Cenored, Build It, Moruti Ok foods and First National Bank. Meanwhile, the official opening ceremony will be held tomorrow, officiated by the Minister of Rural and Urban Development, Sophia Shaningwa.