Okondjatu learners focused despite odd state of hostel

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Despite the unfit living conditions in the hostel of the Okondjatu Combined School, and even at home, learners at the school in the Okakarara Constituency remain focused and determined.

“I remain focused on my goals and I don’t allow my circumstances to determine my future,” determines one of the shining stars at the school, Katrina Agarob, the dux learner for the past ten years and a very well-behaved young woman who is also always willing to assist other learners with their homework.

Born in the small village of Okahitanda, Agarob started school in 2008 at the school. “Seeing the poverty at home really encouraged me to study very hard. Seeing how the world is, how other people who lack education suffer, really motivates me to focus on my education,” says Agarob.

She wants to be the most successful woman, a world developer, and her family’s breadwinner. “I also would like to see more cooperation between our community members and the corporate world to improve the lives of the poorest members in society,” Agarob appeals to the corporate world indirectly. But her appeal has not fallen on deaf ears with FNB Namibia recently handing over prizes to the value of N$10,000 towards the prize-giving ceremony at the school.

“Not only have the Grade 10 results improved dramatically over the last three years, there has also been a decrease in pregnancy rates and an upsurge of positivity at the school among learners and teachers,” Revonia Kavihere, FNB’s manager for corporate social investment said during the prize-giving, encouraging learners to remain focused and to use education to overcome adversary.

The FNB Namibia Holdings Foundation Trust supported the school with N$50,000 towards a study skills workshop for Grade 10, youth workshop for Grade 6 and for the, sports day and academic awards. This is the second year in a row that FNB Namibia has lent this helping hand.

Altogether 30 boys and 30 girls took part in the 2017 Youth Development Workshop on July 28 at the school premises, while 40 elders from the surrounding communal farms were spoilt on that Saturday.

The rural school was established in 1970 with about 1,120 learners and is situated in Okondjatu, Okakarara Constituency.