Khomas wins U/17 Galz & Goals Championship

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Khomas Region won the NFA U/17 Galz & Goals National Football and Healthy Lifestyle Championship recently held in the capital, which saw 12 girl teams from 10 regions compete in the prestigious tournament.

The tournament, which promotes healthy lifestyles through educational activities, was played at the NFA Technical Centre in Katutura.

The championship was blessed with the presence of the Unicef Country Representative, Rachel Odede, who was particularly impressed with the mobilisation of girls and the opportunities that an event of this magnitude provided to young girls.

Free HIV testing was offered by NAPPA at the championship and many of the older girls used the opportunity to get tested for the first time, which pleased the organisers and service providers in knowing the girls were taking responsibility for their health and future.

Unicef took the opportunity to educate the girls about their rights, while UNAIDS demonstrated how to use female condoms and shared information about HIV/AIDS.

SCORE Namibia engaged the teams in educational life skills activities, while the Bernard Norkamp Centre promoted healthy eating next to the football field.

Dona Medic provided first aid services and various health services free of charge for the girls and the public.

The NFA Girls Centre offered all the girls a motivational tour to learn more about the high performance centre and the lives of the girls living there, many of whom played for the winning team.

TN Mobile offered various services and gave away valuable prizes.