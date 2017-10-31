Teenager commits suicide ‘to go rest’

Staff Reporter

Keetmanshoop-A young man cut his life short after he hanged himself with a rope from a tree at Beespos Post in Keetmanshoop on Saturday, leaving a note saying although life was fine, he wants “to go rest’.

It is alleged that Ronald Lampert, 18, committed suicide on Saturday and a passer-by found him hanging from a tree.

The police found a suicide note in his pocket, and unlike in most cases, the young man indicated he did not take his life because life was hard, but he did so to simply go rest, and apologised for his actions.

“Life is good, but I want to go rest, sorry,” reads the suicide note.

The next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue.

At Karasburg, a 30-year-old woman was arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed another woman of the same age with a knife on Saturday, causing excessive blood loss to the victim.

The suspect has been arrested and will appear in court.

In another incident at Karasburg, a 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 38-year-old woman, after he had sex with her without her consent between 02h00 –03h00 on Sunday.

The suspect and the victim are known to stay at the same house, and the suspect has been arrested and will appear in the Karasburg Magistrate’s Court, while police investigations continue.

The police in the region also arrested three people in connection with stock theft in the Keetmanshoop district on Saturday.

It is alleged that the suspects, of whom one is a retired police sergeant, slaughtered a cow valued at N$15,000 without the owner’s consent, at farm Warmbakkies.

The three suspects were arrested. The meat was recovered and taken back to the farm owner.

In another stock theft case, a suspect allegedly stole 10 horses valued at N$15,700 from farm Syn Fontein and moved them without the owner’s consent. The suspect is known to the police but was yet to be arrested.