Penkoppe claims top spot at Oanob Rifle shooting

Staff Reporter

Rehoboth-The Namibia Hunting Rifle Shooting Association NHRSA hosted the International Test Shoot between local teams and South Africa recently in the riverbeds at Lake Oanob Resort, outside Rehoboth in the mountainous Hardap region.

Each country was represented by three teams – a national team, president’s team and, for the first time, ladies teams.

The team-shoot took place on the 20th of this moth in the open day competition, that drew a field 104 entries that saw the men’s teams and their managers starting the day after a briefing of the range and introduction to range officers.

The wind played mind games with the ultimate aim with the Namibian sun extremely hot and the range interestingly challenging.

On the second day, teams were broken up and could shoot in any squad they prefer, with the individual scores added together with the team score of the previous day getting a grand total.

During the prize-giving ceremony, individual winners and winning teams were announced in the following sequence:

Penkoppe: Xander van Rooyen 1st, Joubert Engelbrecht 2nd,Christo van Rooyen 3rd Juniors: Kean Redelinghuys 1st, Alex Opperman 2nd, Gideon Agenbag 3rd,

Veterans: JP Human 1st, J Farnham (SA) 2nd

Seniors: P Breedt (SA) st, A Volschenk (SA) 2nd, B Verster (SA) 3rd

Ladies: A Butler (SA) 1st, E vd Heever (SA) 2nd, Cornel vd Westhuizen 3rd

Men: S van Wyk (SA) 1st, Worsie Marais 2nd, J Nezar (SA) 3rd

Namibian Gold Class: Worsie Marais 1st, Johan Engelbrecht 2nd, Nickie Marais 3rd

Namibian Silver Class: Johan Wessels 1st, Ferdie Schnaitmann 2nd, Willie Langford 3rd

Namibian Bronze Class: Gertjan Coetzee 1st, Xander van Rooyen 2nd, Ian Redelinghuys 3rd

TEAMS: South Africa took gold in all three categories

“We want to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors for their generous contribution towards our sport, notably Advanced Medical Services, Walmaine Game Breeders, Pupkewitz Megatech (main sponsor of the national ladies team),

“Afro Pumps, Lana Dry Cleaners, Ombiliha Meat Centre, FNB, Vobaco Pharmacy, Outdoor Centre, Rico Tactical Sport, Nimue and Piet Breedt. We also want to thank the staff of Lake Oanob Resort and Mr Benade for their friendliness, Sonja Steenkamp for the beautiful pictures.

“John Matthee from SA and his team for the building of the two ranges, Wathy vd Wath for the water and each and every other person who assisted in whatever way to make this particular event a huge success,” reads a statement from NHRSA.