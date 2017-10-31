Over 2,500 teaching posts up for grabs

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-A total of 2,569 teaching posts will be advertised in the annual Teaching Vacancy Bulletin for 2018, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture announced late yesterday.

“The Teaching Vacancy Bulletin 2018 has been approved by the Secretary to Cabinet and will be made available to the public through various newspapers and digital platforms as from Friday, 3 November and not Tuesday 31st October as previously indicated,” the ministry said in a statement. Of these, 79 posts are for principals, 198 are for heads of department and 2,292 are for teachers.

“The abovementioned teaching posts have been identified as critical and hence the need to be filled in order for the teaching and learning process not to be compromised,” said Absalom Absalom, a public relations officer at the ministry. “It should be noted that 119 of the 2,569 to be advertised have been newly created, due to pressing needs, and as a result of the 15th day school statistics; whereas the remaining 2,450 posts are currently occupied by temporary teachers whose contracts will come to an end with effect from 31 December 2017, thus rendering the posts vacant,” he said.

The closing date for the application of teaching positions is November 17, 2017 and for principals and heads of department is December 1, 2017.

Student teachers from the University of Namibia recently held a demonstration against the delay in advertising teacher vacancies, saying it put them in an uncertain situation and fear of joblessness.