Oupumako clinches Build It youth tourney

Staff Reporter

Oupumako-Ohangwena Region’s Oupumako Combined School hosted and claimed the second edition of the annual Build It under-13 youth football tournament, under the aupisces of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) last weekend.

The winning team walked away with a voucher of N$5,000, trophy and full set of playing gear leaving runner-up, Niitembu Primary School, to pick up the pieces for a consolation prize of a N$2,000 shopping voucher.

Best player of the youth tourney award went to agile goalie Leo Simon, who became the proud recipient of N$1,000 in cash.

A total of sixteen schools participated in the annual traditional youth football tourney, which first started in 2007. Previous winners include Ondjora Combined School, Oshakati-West, Kandjengedi, Eluwa Special School, Okatana and Shapwa primary schools.

“I would like to take this opportunity to applaud Build It management for creating this wonderful platform for young children to exercise their football skills, whilst at the same time contributing to their physical well-being,” noted tourney coordinator Wilhelm Hango upon completion of the two-day youth tourney.

The full results read as follows:

Semifinals

Oupumako Combined School (0 -0) Ehenye Primary School

Oupumako won 4-0 on penalties that saw man of the moment Leo Simon gather three penalty attempts.

Niitembu Primary School (1) Golden Maggy Primary School (0)

Final

Oupumako Combined School 1 – 0 Niitembu Primary School