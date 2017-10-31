Cabinet approves total allowable catches for hake, rock lobster

Moses Haufiku

Windhoek-Cabinet has approved the total allowable catch (TAC) for the upcoming hake and rock lobster fishing season.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries latest statistic of 2015/16, the hake industry remains one of the biggest employers in the fishing sector, with a total workforce of 9 701 direct jobs out of 16 510 jobs in the entire fishing industry.

Cabinet’s approval is welcome news for the Namibian fishing companies to further stimulate value-addition and create jobs in the fishing industry to support Namibia’s Growth at Home Strategy.

Announcing the decision, information minister Tjekero Tweya said Cabinet has allocated a TAC of 154 000 metric tons for the 2017/2018 fishing season, which commences on 1 November 2017 and ends 30 September 2018.

Cabinet also approved a TAC of 230 metric tons of rock lobster for the 2017/2018 to sustain the industry for future economic growth. The rock lobster season also starts during the same period until 30 April next year. Cabinet also endorsed the operationalisation of the Namibia National Single Window Environment system, which was submitted by finance minister Calle Schlettwein and to be administered by Namport.

Tweya said National Single Window (NSW) is an electronic computer-based system where all facilities are available in one place specifically at border posts for people to submit required documents. The system aims to enhance customs services operations to ensure fast and effective international cross-border trade.

“You don’t need to move from one office to another and spend lots of time to submit your documents, government has made life easier for you so that your documents can be processed on time,” said the ICT minister, proudly.

Cabinet further took a decision on effective utilisation and benefits derived from Namibia’s natural resources to establish whether the government is deriving maximum benefits from its natural resources.

Cabinet then directed an in-depth study on minerals, wildlife and forestry (natural resources). National Planning Commission (NPC) will source the funding of the study.

Cabinet also directed the Ministry of Finance to review the appropriate clauses, particularly clauses (18,36 and 37 of the Income Tax Act, 1981 (Act No.24 of 1981) that provide for deductions and calculations of income derived from mining operations in order to ensure balanced sharing of the benefits accrued from the natural resources between the Government and the investors.

Cabinet also endorsed the national policy on subdivision and consolidation of agricultural land submitted by the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, John Mutorwa. This policy serves as a framework to safeguard sustainable agriculture for current and future generations.