Agra recognised as an employer of choice

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Agra Limited once again affirmed its position as a Namibian employer of choice. This was manifested during the Deloitte Best Company to Work For (BCTWF) breakfast meeting held in Windhoek last Wednesday.

Agra was awarded 3rd place in the large company category, a company with more than 500 employees in the BCTWF survey for 2017.

Apart from being recognised as an employer of choice, Agra was also awarded the Gold Seal of Achievement, based on best company score. The seal is a demonstration of the attractiveness of the organisation and commitment to its people, enabling the organisation to market itself as an employer of choice.

Deloitte’s Best Company to Work For survey provides organisations with a platform to gauge employee experience in the workplace and has in the past year undergone transformation. It incorporates smart analytics, coupled with best practice research methodologies, to deliver a diagnostic tool for organisations to measure year-on-year attributes which influence employee engagement and attraction to an organisation.

This year the survey was conducted under four dimensions: Accomplishment & Growth, Fairness & Integrity, Values & Culture and Care & Feedback.

Agra’s human resources general manager, Griffort Beukes, noted that the survey’s dimensions and objectives reverberate with Agra’s mission, vision and core values.

“For Agra, the survey results are essential for adapting organisational designs, shaping engagement strategies, managing leadership standards and ensuring retained expertise through talent management,” he said.